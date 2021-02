RO company Restart Energy raises EUR 3.3 mln with green bond issue

Restart Energy, a Romanian independent supplier of electricity and natural gas, has raised RON 16.36 million (some EUR 3.35 million) through a green bond offer conducted between January 20 and February 3, 2021. The bond issue, which marks the company's entry on the capital market, was