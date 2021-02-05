OMV Petrom CEO: Black Sea gas is waiting to be exploited, 2021 is a critical year

OMV Petrom CEO: Black Sea gas is waiting to be exploited, 2021 is a critical year. This year is critical for the offshore gas projects in the Black Sea as the gas there is waiting to be exploited and the investment decision depends only on the measures to be decided by the Romanian authorities, OMV Petrom CEO Christina Verchere said in an interview with Agerpres. She expects (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]