February 5, 2021

Culture Minister Gheorghiu, Israel’s ambassador Saranga discuss future projects
Feb 5, 2021

The Minister of Culture, Bogdan Gheorghiu, declared that Thursday’s meeting with the ambassador of the State of Israel in Romania, David Saranga, represented an opportunity of thinking about future projects, of which the invitation to our country of theater actress Lea Koenig and the attributing (...)

