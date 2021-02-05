RO doctor experiences temporary facial paralysis after getting COVID-19 vaccine
Feb 5, 2021
RO doctor experiences temporary facial paralysis after getting COVID-19 vaccine.
A young doctor from Valcea county reportedly experienced a temporary facial paralysis after getting the second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine developed by Pfizer/BioNTech (Comirnaty). This is the first rare and major side effect reported in Romania so far. The doctor has fully recovered in a (...)
