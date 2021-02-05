 
February 5, 2021

Training authority to coordinate, implement digital skill training project, waterborne transport staff assessment
Feb 5, 2021

The Romanian Maritime Training Centre (CERONAV) has announced preparing coordination and implementation stages for a new project to run on non-refundable EU funds worth almost 180,000 euros, to be carried out under the Erasmus + programme. According to a CERONAV statement released on Friday, it is about a project called DERIN Digital Education Readiness in Maritime and Inland Navigation, which will run for two years (March 1, 2021 - February 28, 2023). "Following a rigorous evaluation process, DERIN is one of five projects selected for funding from among 30 proposals submitted. The project has brought together a consortium of six partner countries (Romania, Bulgaria, Croatia, the Netherlands, Latvia and Estonia) that will make a significant contribution to optimising digital training and assessment of waterborne transport staff through an increased level of teachers' digital skills. Because the theory side of the project is almost fully available in a digital format, the DERIN project will focus on practical training so that at least a certain percentage of it can be moved to the digital environment," Ovidiu Sorin Cupsa, General Manager of CERONAV and IMO goodwill maritime ambassador, is quoted as saying in the statement. During the partnership, the following will be opened: a vocational education and training (VET ) school, three maritime and inland waterway training centres, on its own or as part of maritime technical universities, a world-class educational and research institution and a higher education institution. Under the project, CERONAV will identify opportunities to improve institutional capacities and transnational multilevel co-operation of VET institutions, with a view to educational success and the recognition of the level of qualification within and across national borders, in order to ensure access to digital tools and technology for each student or trainer. The value of the DERIN project amounts to 179,995 euros. At present, CERONAV provides theoretical and practical training for staff in the maritime, inland, port and offshore industries, in accordance with the relevant national legislation, international regulations and training standards established by the various accreditation bodies. Over 90pct of the staff trained at CERONAV is hired by shipping companies abroad. AGERPRES (RO - author: Daniel Badea, editor: Oana Tilica; EN - author: Corneliu-Aurelian Colceriu, editor: Cristina Zaharia)

