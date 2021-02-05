Registrations for the 2021 edition of the Astra Film Festival are now open



Registrations for the 2021 edition of the Astra Film Festival are now open.

The 28th edition of the International Documentary Film Festival in Sibiu will take place in two stages: August 27th – September 12th and October 11th – 16th A new edition of the most important documentary film festival in Central and Eastern Europe is being organised in Sibiu. From today until... (...)