Private Equity Firm Abris Capital Optimistic About 2021

Private Equity Firm Abris Capital Optimistic About 2021. Private equity firm Abris Capital, which owns four companies in Romania, chose a wait-and-see approach in Romania in 2020, which it saw as a time of protection and consolidation of position. However, it bets on growth in 2021. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]