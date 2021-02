Wizz Air Carried Almost 70% Fewer Passengers to and from Romania in 2020

Wizz Air, the largest airline in Romania by number of passengers, saw a 70% decline in the number of passengers carried to and from the country in 2020 to merely 3 million compared with more than 9 million in 2019.