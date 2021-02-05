 
Romaniapress.com

February 5, 2021

Some 30 migrants from Afghanistan, Pakistan and Iraq, caught trying border crossing illegally
Feb 5, 2021

Some 30 migrants from Afghanistan, Pakistan and Iraq, caught trying border crossing illegally.

About 30 migrants from Afghanistan, Pakistan and Iraq were caught in Romania in the past 24 hours trying to cross the border illegally into Hungary, hidden in lorries checked at the Nadlac II Border Crossing Point (PTF) or walking in the field. Migrants were found in six lorries checked at PTF Nadlac II, hidden among cargo, the Arad Border Police reported on Friday. The lorries were driven by four Turkish citizens, a Bulgarian and a Romanian, who were shipping plastic and textiles to various companies in Germany, Italy, Hungary and the Netherlands. In all, 27 migrants from Afghanistan and Pakistan, aged between 14 and 30, were found. Also at Nadlac II, the police found, about 100 metres from the border line, a person walking in the field, a 30 years old woman from Iraq. In all cases, the migrants would be investigated for attempting to cross the state border illegally. According to a report released by the Arad Border Police at the request of AGERPRES, the number of people who tried to cross the border illegally through Arad County increased 2.5 times in 2020. As many as 2,011 people were caught, compared with 945 in the previous year, half of whom were found hidden in cargo lorries bound for the EU's Schengen Area. AGERPRES (RO - author: Marian Buga, editor: Irina Poenaru; EN - author: Corneliu-Aurelian Colceriu, editor: Cristina Zaharia)

[Read the article in Agerpres]
 
 
SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

Swiss ambassador, Brasov authorities discuss hospitality school set up in partnership with Lausanne Hotel School Swiss ambassador in Bucharest, Arthur Mattli, discussed today with Brasov County authorities concrete steps towards opening an educational institution in Brasov in cooperation with the Lausanne Hotel School, as well as the creation of a Swiss business community in Brasov. Brasov mayor Allen (...)

Ministry of Health: Another 27 cases of infection with new variant of SARS-CoV-2 Another 27 cases of SARS-CoV-2 infection, the new UK variant - genetic line B 1.1.7, were reported on Friday by the National Centre for Communicable Diseases Surveillance and Control within the National Institute of Public Health, informs the Ministry of Health. According to the cited source, (...)

BNS concerned plans to change Kurzarbeit law turn employees into puppets at employers' whim The proposals of the Minister of Labor and Social Protection regarding the change of the law on flexible work turn the employees into puppets at the permanent disposal of the employers, argue the representatives of the National Trade Union Bloc (BNS). The trade union organization expressed (...)

Conpet Ploiesti Appoints Dorin Tudora As Provisional CEO, Starts Procedures To Select New CEO Romanian state-run oil transporter Conpet Ploiesti (COTE.RO) said Friday in a stock market announcement that it appointed Dorin Tudora to the position of provisional Chief Executive Officer, from Feb 5 until the completion of the recruitment and selection procedure for the new CEO, (...)

Academic Razvan Theodorescu, about exhibition of prints from MNLR: Interest in Japan, part of Romanian modernity The exhibition of Japanese prints "Celebrities in the Floating World", opened on Friday, at the National Museum of Romanian Literature, proves once again that the interest in Japan was a part of our modernity, said Academician Razvan Theodorescu, Vice-President of the Romanian (...)

Criminal prosecutors have completed investigation at site of fire at the Matei Bals Institute, resulting in 12 deaths Criminal prosecutors and police finished the on-site investigation at the National Institute of Infectious Diseases Prof. Dr. Matei Bals on Friday, one week after the fire that broke out on January 29, and a technical expertise will be ordered in this case by INCD INSEMEX Petrosani, in order to (...)

GCS: Romania's COVID-19 daily case count rises by 2.580 ; 30.000 tests carried out nationwide in the past 24 hours A total of 2,580 new cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 have been registered in the past 24 hours, following more than 30,000 tests carried out nationwide, of which 24,310 are RT-PCR tests and 7,442 rapid antigen tests, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) reported on Friday. These are (...)

 


Romaniapress.com : all romanian news. Copyright © DIRECTWAY | News RSS |