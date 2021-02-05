GCS: Romania’s COVID-19 daily case count rises by 2.580 ; 30.000 tests carried out nationwide in the past 24 hours

GCS: Romania’s COVID-19 daily case count rises by 2.580 ; 30.000 tests carried out nationwide in the past 24 hours. A total of 2,580 new cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 have been registered in the past 24 hours, following more than 30,000 tests carried out nationwide, of which 24,310 are RT-PCR tests and 7,442 rapid antigen tests, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) reported on Friday. These are (...) [Read the article in Nine O`Clock]