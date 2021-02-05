Green bonds offer to finance the supplier Restart Energy’s investments – oversubscribed in the first ten days after launch



Oversubscription in only ten days from the launch of the green bond issue; The total value of the subscriptions made was 16,361,200 lei. The offer was oversubscribed by about 9%; The average value of the investment is 155,820 lei; 105 subscribing investors Restart Energy, one of the largest (...)