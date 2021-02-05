Criminal prosecutors have completed investigation at site of fire at the Matei Bals Institute, resulting in 12 deaths



Criminal prosecutors and police finished the on-site investigation at the National Institute of Infectious Diseases Prof. Dr. Matei Bals on Friday, one week after the fire that broke out on January 29, and a technical expertise will be ordered in this case by INCD INSEMEX Petrosani, in order to establish the causes of the fire. "So far, 33 people have been heard in the case, namely medical staff, administrative staff, police officers who participated in the initial intervention, as well as relatives of the victims," informs a statement from the Prosecutor's Office attached to the Bucharest Tribunal (PTB) sent to AGERPRES on Friday. As many as 12 forensic examinations are being carried out at the National Institute of Forensic Medicine Mina Minovici regarding the deceased patients, in order to establish with certainty the cause of death. The procedure for establishing the identity of patients charred by the fire was completed by comparing DNA samples. "At the same time, the image storage devices registered by the surveillance cameras were seized in the case and computer searches were ordered on them, with the authorization of the judge of rights and freedoms with the District 2 Court," the cited source said. Checks are being carried out on the activity of fire protection services, as well as of maintenance of electrical installation and security services.AGERPRES(RO - author: Daniel Alexandru Florea, editor: Florin Marin; EN - author: Simona Iacob, editor: Maria Voican)