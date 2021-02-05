UPDATE GCS: 2,580 new cases of COVID-19, more than 30,000 tests in past 24 hours

UPDATE GCS: 2,580 new cases of COVID-19, more than 30,000 tests in past 24 hours. A total of 2,580 new cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 have been registered in the past 24 hours, following more than 30,000 tests carried out nationwide, of which 24,310 are RT-PCR tests and 7,442 rapid antigen tests, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) reported on Friday. These are cases that have not previously had a positive test, says GCS. As of Friday, 740,732 cases of people infected with the novel coronavirus were confirmed in Romania. Of these, 686,692 were declared cured. At the national level, to date, 5,548,136 RT-PCR tests and 151,566 rapid antigen tests have been processed. In the past 24 hours, 24,310 RT-PCR tests were performed (16,316 based on case definition and medical protocol and 8,994 on request) and 7,442 rapid antigen tests. AGERPRES (RO - author: Daniel Alexandru Florea, editor: Mihai Simionescu, EN - author: Cristina Zaharia) [Read the article in Agerpres]