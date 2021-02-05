Conpet Ploiesti Appoints Dorin Tudora As Provisional CEO, Starts Procedures To Select New CEO

Conpet Ploiesti Appoints Dorin Tudora As Provisional CEO, Starts Procedures To Select New CEO. Romanian state-run oil transporter Conpet Ploiesti (COTE.RO) said Friday in a stock market announcement that it appointed Dorin Tudora to the position of provisional Chief Executive Officer, from Feb 5 until the completion of the recruitment and selection procedure for the new CEO, (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]