Conpet Ploiesti Appoints Dorin Tudora As Provisional CEO, Starts Procedures To Select New CEO
Feb 5, 2021
Romanian state-run oil transporter Conpet Ploiesti (COTE.RO) said Friday in a stock market announcement that it appointed Dorin Tudora to the position of provisional Chief Executive Officer, from Feb 5 until the completion of the recruitment and selection procedure for the new CEO, (...)
[Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]