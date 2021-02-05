Ministry of Health: Another 27 cases of infection with new variant of SARS-CoV-2



Ministry of Health: Another 27 cases of infection with new variant of SARS-CoV-2.

Another 27 cases of SARS-CoV-2 infection, the new UK variant - genetic line B 1.1.7, were reported on Friday by the National Centre for Communicable Diseases Surveillance and Control within the National Institute of Public Health, informs the Ministry of Health. According to the cited source, 17 cases are in Bucharest, two in the counties of Ilfov, Cluj, Valcea and one case in the counties of Timisoara, Caras-Severin, Galati, Mures.AGERPRES(RO - author: Roberto Stan, editor: Florin Marin; EN - author: Simona Iacob, editor: Maria Voican)