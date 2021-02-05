Swiss ambassador, Brasov authorities discuss hospitality school set up in partnership with Lausanne Hotel School

Swiss ambassador, Brasov authorities discuss hospitality school set up in partnership with Lausanne Hotel School. Swiss ambassador in Bucharest, Arthur Mattli, discussed today with Brasov County authorities concrete steps towards opening an educational institution in Brasov in cooperation with the Lausanne Hotel School, as well as the creation of a Swiss business community in Brasov. Brasov mayor Allen Coliban specified that previous steps for the establishment of a vocational high school in partnership with the famous Swiss hotel school were resumed this year and are now in the stage of identifying an optimal location for the educational facility. "We discussed the big projects of Brasov and the possibility of initiating cooperation relations in the medical field, in medical and sports research. Our county, Brasov City and Switzerland share many common points as regards the natural environment, we have the possibility and the premises for a good cooperation in the field of protected areas. (...) We discussed about education and the ongoing projects as well as the initiatives we envisage at this moment particularly as regards vocational education - as Brasov is a landmark for best practices in the vocational and dual field - but there is an initiative to open education in the hospitality industry as well," Allen Coliban told a news conference. In his turn, the Swiss diplomat said that the talks approached cooperation in various fields and the subject of the Swiss financial contribution to the enlarged European Union, an instrument designed to reduce economic and social disparities between EU regions and countries by financing innovative projects or projects capable to generate local development. In the end, we are no longer talking just about Romania and Bulgaria, but about the contribution for 13 European countries, so this is of a far larger scale, we are talking about a total contribution of 1.4 billion Swiss francs. (...) In talks with the Romanian Government, we will identify various areas, but the decision on how to use this support is up to the Romanian Government. Our point of view is that this money should be used to reduce social and economic gaps between Romanian communities and between Romania and other states. (...) The lesson learned from the first stage is, first of all, that sustainability is important and will become even more important. And here, in Brasov, we have two very good examples in this regard, energy efficiency projects, and I believe that the future will show us that we urgently need such projects, Arthur Mattli told a news conference. According to the Swiss ambassador, Romania is the second recipient of these funds, after Poland, and would be slated for allocations worth a total of 220 million Swiss francs, according to an information sent by the Prefect's Institution following the meeting ambassador Mattli had with Prefect Catalin Vasii and Brasov County Council president Adrian Vestea. I will try to bring together the Swiss investors in your county, to present themselves, even in the virtual space, to the Prefect and the County Council president and thus take the first step towards a Swiss business community in Brasov, as Germany and France have, said Arthur Mattli. Prefect Mihai Catalin Vasii suggested an exchange of experience regarding the protection of the population's health and the management of the COVID pandemic, with the participation of the factors directly involved from Brasov County and Switzerland, the cited source mentioned. There are currently more than 40 companies with Swiss capital in Brasov County. AGERPRES (RO - author: Diana Dumitru, editor: Marius Fratila; EN - editor: Simona Klodnischi) [Read the article in Agerpres]