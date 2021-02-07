Romania's COVID-19 daily case count rises by 1,975; tests performed in last 24 hours - over 15,500

A number of 1,975 new cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 have been registered in the last 24 hours, following more than 15,500 tests performed nationwide, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) reported on Sunday. These are cases that have not previously tested positive, says GCS. As of Sunday, 745,318 cases of people infected with the novel coronavirus have been confirmed in Romania. Of these, 691,377 were declared cured. To date, 5,581,731 RT-PCR tests and 160,687 rapid antigen tests have been processed nationally. In the last 24 hours, 11,949 RT-PCR tests were performed (6,383 based on the case definition and medical protocol and 5,566 on request) and 3,594 rapid antigen tests. The number of fatalities due to COVID-19 has risen by 72 in the last 24 hours, 39 men and 33 women. One death was recorded in the 20-29 years age group, three in the 30-39 years age range, two deaths in the 40-49 years age category, five deaths in the 50-59 years age range, 14 deaths in the 60-69 years age group, 20 deaths in the 70-79 years age category and 27 deaths in the over 80 years category. As many as 68 of the deaths were reported in patients who had comorbidities, two patients had no underlying medical conditions, and no comorbidities had been reported for two other patients to date. A number of 7,373 people with COVID-19 are hospitalized in specialized health units, of whom 966 in intensive care, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) informed on Sunday. In Romania, 39,701 people confirmed with SARS-CoV-2 infection are in isolation at home and 10,254 are in institutional isolation. Also, 58,041 people are in quarantine at home and 139 in institutionalized quarantine.