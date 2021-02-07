|
CNCAV: Eighth tranche of Pfizer BioNTech vaccine to arrive in Romania on Monday
Feb 7, 2021
The National COVID-19 Vaccination Coordination Committee (CNCAV) announces that the eighth tranche of Pfizer BioNTech vaccine, of 163,800 doses, arrives in the country on Monday, by air, at Otopeni, Cluj-Napoca and Timisoara airports, informs CNCAV in a press release sent on Sunday to AGERPRES.
According to the cited source the transport to the storage centers is provided by the manufacturing company, including by land. The vaccines are transported safely in special containers with carbonic ice and sealed foil.
The vaccination process continues both in the centers in Bucharest and in the country, the doses being distributed to the Bucharest National Storage Center (53,820 doses), the Brasov Regional Storage Center (19,890 doses), the Cluj Regional Storage Center (23,400 doses), the Constanta Regional Storage Center (16,380 doses), the Craiova Regional Storage Center (16,380 doses), the Iasi Regional Storage Center (22,230 doses), and the Timisoara Regional Storage Center (11,700 doses).
The vaccination centers will use both doses received by Romania in the current tranche and in the previous tranches, based on the requests sent to the National Center and the regional storage centers, through the county and Bucharest public health directorates.
According to the delivery schedule, the next vaccine tranche should be brought to Romania on Monday, February 15, and the official confirmation is currently being expected in this sense from the manufacturing company.
In Romania, the allocation of vaccine doses is conducted according to the delivery schedule provided by the manufacturing company, meaning that, weekly, our country receives the vaccine tranches necessary to immunize the population. As the new tranches arrive in Romania, the scheduling application is updated and allows the scheduling process to continue for the current stage eligible population, CNCAV mentions.
In terms of dose delivery schedule, Pfizer has announced that it will increase the number of doses around February 15.
CNCAV is an inter-ministerial body, without legal personality, under the direct subordination of the General Secretariat of the Government and the coordination of the Prime Minister. AGERPRES (RO - author: Livia Popescu; EN - editor: Simona Iacob)
