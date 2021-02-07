CNCAV: First doses of AstraZeneca vaccine, distributed in the country on Sunday

The first vaccine tranche from AstraZeneca arrived, on Sunday morning, at the Cantacuzino National-Military Medical Institute for Research and Development, and as many as 81,000 doses of vaccine will be distributed during the day to the regional centers in Cluj, Craiova, Iasi and Timisoara.