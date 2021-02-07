|
|
|
CNCAV: First doses of AstraZeneca vaccine, distributed in the country on Sunday
Feb 7, 2021
CNCAV: First doses of AstraZeneca vaccine, distributed in the country on Sunday.
The first vaccine tranche from AstraZeneca arrived, on Sunday morning, at the Cantacuzino National-Military Medical Institute for Research and Development, and as many as 81,000 doses of vaccine will be distributed during the day to the regional centers in Cluj, Craiova, Iasi and Timisoara, the (...)
[Read the article in Nine O`Clock]
|
|
|
|
|SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS
|
COVID-19 vaccination campaign: 15.510 people immunized in the last 24 hours
The National Committee for Coordination of Vaccination Activities against COVID-19 (CNCAV) informs that, in the last 24 hours, 15,510 doses of vaccine have been administered, out of which 7,571 doses of Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine and 7,939 doses of Moderna vaccine, according to the data provided (...)
Bucharest Stock Exchange earns 6.6 billion lei in capitalization this week
The Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) earned, this week, 6.6 billion lei in capitalization, respectively 4.13 percent, and the value of share trading registered an increase of 25.4 percent, compared to the previous week, according to data published on the BVB website and consulted by AGERPRES. The (...)
COVID-19 vaccination campaign: 15,510 people immunised in last 24 hours
The National Committee for Coordination of Vaccination Activities against COVID-19 (CNCAV) informs that, in the last 24 hours, 15,510 doses of vaccine have been administered, out of which 7,571 doses of Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine and 7,939 doses of Moderna vaccine, according to the data provided (...)
GCS: Romania's COVID-19 daily case count rises by 1.975 following 15.500 tests performed nationwide
A number of 1,975 new cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 have been registered in the last 24 hours, following more than 15,500 tests performed nationwide, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) reported on Sunday. These are cases that have not previously tested positive, says GCS. As of (...)
CNCAV: Eighth tranche of Pfizer BioNTech vaccine to arrive in Romania on Monday
The National COVID-19 Vaccination Coordination Committee (CNCAV) announces that the eighth tranche of Pfizer BioNTech vaccine, of 163,800 doses, arrives in the country on Monday, by air, at Otopeni, Cluj-Napoca and Timisoara airports, informs CNCAV in a press release sent on Sunday to AGERPRES. (...)
Romania's COVID-19 daily case count rises by 1,975; tests performed in last 24 hours - over 15,500
A number of 1,975 new cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 have been registered in the last 24 hours, following more than 15,500 tests performed nationwide, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) reported on Sunday.
These are cases that have not previously tested positive, says GCS.
As of (...)
Swiss ambassador, Brasov authorities discuss hospitality school set up in partnership with Lausanne Hotel School
Swiss ambassador in Bucharest, Arthur Mattli, discussed today with Brasov County authorities concrete steps towards opening an educational institution in Brasov in cooperation with the Lausanne Hotel School, as well as the creation of a Swiss business community in Brasov.
Brasov mayor Allen (...)
|