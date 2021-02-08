Romanian startup SuperOkay closes 400K EUR investment to help agencies collaborate seamlessly with clients

Romanian startup SuperOkay closes 400K EUR investment to help agencies collaborate seamlessly with clients. SuperOkay, a UK-based startup with Romanian founders receives 400K EUR investment to grow their digital agency-client collaboration and contract management platform to bring much-needed transparency, efficiency, and fluidity to the world of services. The investment round, led by Bulgarian