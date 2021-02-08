Vodafone survey: European citizens believe health sector, small business, creating new jobs and digital should be focus of EU pandemic Recovery Funds



Vodafone survey: European citizens believe health sector, small business, creating new jobs and digital should be focus of EU pandemic Recovery Funds.

According to a new survey of 15,000 Europeans across 15 countries from Vodafone’s think tank, the Vodafone Institute, conducted by Kantar, 85% of Romanian citizens are aware of the European Union’s Recovery and Resilience Facility (RRF); 86% of the interviewed Romanian citizens think it is an (...)