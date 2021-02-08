Avison Young Report: The modern industrial stock in Romania exceeds 5.2 million sqm

Avison Young Report: The modern industrial stock in Romania exceeds 5.2 million sqm. In the next 5 years the modern industrial and logistic stock will reach 8 million sqm, Avison Young experts estimate With over 630,000 sqm of modern industrial space delivered, the total stock in Romania exceeded 5.2 million sqm in 2020, which means more than double the stock compared to 5... (...) [Read the article in Nine O`Clock]