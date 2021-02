PM says Romania will try to produce COVID-19 vaccine locally

PM says Romania will try to produce COVID-19 vaccine locally. Romania will try to produce a COVID-19 vaccine at the Cantacuzino Research Institute in Bucharest, prime minister Florin Citu said on Saturday. He also mentioned that he talked to the European Commission about Romania’s willingness to produce the serum and that he is waiting for an answer from (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]