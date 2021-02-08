EC investigates EUR 2 bln state-aid for Romania's coal-power complex CE Oltenia

EC investigates EUR 2 bln state-aid for Romania's coal-power complex CE Oltenia. The European Commission (EC) has opened an investigation to assess whether Romania's support measures for Complexul Energetic Oltenia (CE Oltenia), a state-owned lignite-based electricity producer, are in line with EU rules on state aid. Romania sent to the EC a plan for the restructuring of (...)