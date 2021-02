Romanian authorities plan to hold 5G auction in Q3

Romanian authorities plan to hold 5G auction in Q3. Romania's telecom market regulator (ANCOM) plans to hold the auction for the 5G licenses in the third quarter (Q3) of this year. According to ANCOM's plan, quoted by News.ro, the decision on organizing the selection procedure to grant the rights to use the radio spectrum available in the 700 (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]