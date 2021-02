US insurer MassMutual to hire 250 for Bucharest, Cluj centers

US insurer MassMutual to hire 250 for Bucharest, Cluj centers. American insurer Massachusetts Mutual Life Insurance Company (MassMutual) plans to hire 250 people for its global service centers in Bucharest and Cluj-Napoca. The recruitment process is already open for 19 positions. The two service centers in Romania will work on developing digital products (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]