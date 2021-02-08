Another death among patients moved out of 'Matei Bals' fire-hit pavilion

Another death among patients moved out of 'Matei Bals' fire-hit pavilion. Another patient who had been moved from the fire-hit pavilion of the 'Matei Bals' Institute has died, bringing the total death toll in the aftermath of the blaze to 15. "The Health Ministry was informed this morning of a death among the patients who were in Pavilion V of the 'Matei Bals' National Institute for Infectious Diseases in Bucharest during the fire that broke out on January 29, 2021," the Ministry announced on Monday. The fatality is an 89-year-old man who had been transferred to another hospital pavilion. He was suffering from a severe form of Covid-19 and had multiple underlying conditions. "A post mortem examination will determine the cause of the death," the Health Ministry said. AGERPRES (RO - author: Roberto Stan, editor: Andreea Rotaru; EN - author: Simona Klodnischi, editor: Simona Iacob) [Read the article in Agerpres]