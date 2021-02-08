CNCAV: Eighth tranche of Pfizer BioNTech vaccine to arrive in Romania on Monday
Feb 8, 2021
CNCAV: Eighth tranche of Pfizer BioNTech vaccine to arrive in Romania on Monday.
The National COVID-19 Vaccination Coordination Committee (CNCAV) announces that the eighth tranche of Pfizer BioNTech vaccine, of 163,800 doses, arrives in the country on Monday, by air, at Otopeni, Cluj-Napoca and Timisoara airports, CNCAV in a press release to AGERPRES. According to the cited (...)
