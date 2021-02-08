 
Romaniapress.com

February 8, 2021

Health official: No guarantee large RO festivals will be able to take place this summer
Feb 8, 2021

Health official: No guarantee large RO festivals will be able to take place this summer.

The large festivals announced for this year might not take place as there is no way to tell how the epidemiological situation will look like in summer, when the events are scheduled, Raed Arafat, the head of the Emergency Situations Department (DSU), told television station Antena 3. The rules (...)

[Read the article in Romania Business Insider]
 
 
SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

PM Citu to pay working visit to Brussels, set to meet presidents of European Council, European Commission Prime Minister Florin Citu will pay a working visit to Brussels on Wednesday and Thursday, during which he will have a series of meetings with senior EU officials, including the presidents of the European Council and the European Commission, Charles Michel and Ursula von der Leyen, (...)

US Orion Acquires Romanian Tellence, Establishes R&D Center in Bucharest US-based Orion Innovation has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Romanian software producer Tellence Technologies and will establish a research and development center in Bucharest, the company announced Monday.

Romania Raises RON951.4M Selling Sept 2023 Bonds at 1.99% Average Yield Romania's finance ministry on Monday raised 951.4 million lei (EUR195 million), versus its RON600 million target, selling bonds maturing in September 2023 at an average yield of 1.99%, central bank data showed.

Radu Magdin becomes CONAF honorary ambassador Radu Magdin has become the honorary ambassador of Romania's National Confederation for Female Entrepreneurship (CONAF) tasked with strengthening relations with external partners and identifying new opportunities for international collaboration, the organisation announced on Monday. "The (...)

PM Citu urges parents to keep home children with symptoms Prime Minister Florin Citu urged on Monday, the reopening day for schools, a responsible behavior from parents, stating that it is recommendable to keep home children with symptoms, even of flu. The Premier also called on teachers to get the COVID-19 vaccine. “It depends on all of us together (...)

Romania ranks 14th globally in terms of COVID-19 vaccination doses administered per 100 people Romania is ranking 14th globally with a rate of 4.41 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered per 100 people, above the European average and before countries that have much better performing, much more efficient healthcare systems, countries such as Germany, France, Italy, and Poland, senior (...)

PNL's Orban: Pension point to increase from January 1, 2022 National Liberal Party (PNL) Chairman Ludovic Orban announced on Monday that the pension point will increase from January 1, 2022. “The pension point will increase from January 1, 2022,” Orban said at Parliament after the governing coalition’s meeting. Holiday vouchers to no longer be issued in (...)

 


Romaniapress.com : all romanian news. Copyright © DIRECTWAY | News RSS |