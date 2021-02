Lucky player wins Romanian Lottery's big prize of EUR 1.72 mln

Lucky player wins Romanian Lottery's big prize of EUR 1.72 mln. The big prize of the Romanian Lottery's 6/49 game was won on Sunday, February 7. The winning ticket, which brought over EUR 1.72 million to the lucky player, was played at an agency in Bucharest's District 3 and cost RON 18.5 (some EUR 3.7), News.ro reported. This is the first time this year (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]