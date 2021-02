IIB Net Profit Grows 28% in 2020, to EUR7.3M

IIB Net Profit Grows 28% in 2020, to EUR7.3M. International Investment Bank (IIB), founded in 1970 in Budapest and 6.8% owned by Romania, reported a net profit of EUR7.3 million in 2020, up 28% from EUR5.6 million in 2019, the bank said in a market report. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]