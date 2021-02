Impact Signs Two Loan Agreements with First Bank to Fund Construction, VAT Costs

Impact Signs Two Loan Agreements with First Bank to Fund Construction, VAT Costs. Romanian real estate developer Impact (IMP.RO) said Monday it has signed two mortgage loan agreements with lender First Bank, consisting of EUR5.92 million for properties and RON4.5 million for VAT financing. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]