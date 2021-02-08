Ride-hailing service Free Now offers free rides to passengers getting Covid-19 vaccine in RO

Ride-hailing service Free Now offers free rides to passengers getting Covid-19 vaccine in RO. Free Now, part of the European mobility platform owned by Daimler and BMW, will offer free rides worth a total of EUR 1 million to passengers in Romania and seven other countries who go to receive the vaccine against Covid-19. Besides Romania, free rides are offered in Germany, Ireland, Spain, (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]