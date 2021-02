C&W Echinox: Bucharest Office Market Sees Steady Return in 4Q/2020

C&W Echinox: Bucharest Office Market Sees Steady Return in 4Q/2020. Office space transactions in Bucharest marked a recovery in the fourth quarter of 2020, reaching 77,000 square meters, data from real estate consulting company Cushman & Wakefield Echinox showed Monday. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]