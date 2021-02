PM Citu urges parents to keep home children with symptoms

PM Citu urges parents to keep home children with symptoms. Prime Minister Florin Citu urged on Monday, the reopening day for schools, a responsible behavior from parents, stating that it is recommendable to keep home children with symptoms, even of flu. The Premier also called on teachers to get the COVID-19 vaccine. “It depends on all of us together (...) [Read the article in Nine O`Clock]