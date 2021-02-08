London Critics' Circle Film Awards: RO film Collective named Best Documentary

London Critics' Circle Film Awards: RO film Collective named Best Documentary. Alexander Nanau's documentary Collective, about the journalistic investigation that followed the fire at Colectiv club in Bucharest in October 2015, was named Best Documentary at this year's London Critics' Circle Film Awards. The documentary, a Romania-Luxembourg coproduction, is Romania's (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]