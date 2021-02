Mihnea Craciun Leaves EBRD to Lead Endeavor Romania

Mihnea Craciun Leaves EBRD to Lead Endeavor Romania. Mihnea Craciun has left the position of deputy director within the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development and takes over as managing director for the Romanian chapter of Endeavor, a global organization leading the high-impact entrepreneurship (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]