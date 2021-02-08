 
Radu Magdin becomes CONAF honorary ambassador
Feb 8, 2021

Radu Magdin has become the honorary ambassador of Romania's National Confederation for Female Entrepreneurship (CONAF) tasked with strengthening relations with external partners and identifying new opportunities for international collaboration, the organisation announced on Monday. "The National Confederation for Female Entrepreneurship, CONAF, continues to strengthen its team, in step with the ambitious plans of the organisation. Thus, Radu Magdin has joined, in honorary form, as ambassador of CONAF, to intensify relations with new external partners and identify opportunities for international collaboration." According to CONAF, Magdin spent five years in Brussels with the European Parliament, Euractiv and Google, he is an emerging NATO leader of the US Atlantic Council, Forbes Romania Trendsetter and a leader at the Warsaw Security Summit. CONAF has taken the step in order to promote gender balance inside the organisation, relying on the imminent collaboration between women and men, in order to obtain the best results in the medium and long term. Magdin has been a consultant and entrepreneur since 2012, a member on the Forbes Business Councils, he is passionate about leadership and equal opportunities, having designed a project dedicated to his daughter, Elizabeth: ELI, Empowerment and Leadership Initiative. At the same time, Magdin, who worked in Brussels for 5 years, has been a trainer and facilitator for leadership and communication programmes in over 10 countries, including in pan-European projects such as the European Women's Academy. CONAF is the most representative organisation in Romania and the region in terms of female entrepreneurship, a partner of the Women's Entrepreneurship Day Virtual Summit. AGERPRES (RO - author: Nicoleta Banciulea, editor: Oana Tilica; EN -author: Corneliu-Aurelian Colceriu, editor: Cristina Zaharia)

