Ludovic Orban: Pension point to increase from January 1, 2022. National Liberal Party (PNL) Chairman Ludovic Orban announced on Monday that the pension point will increase from January 1, 2022. "The pension point will increase from January 1, 2022," Orban said at Parliament after the governing coalition's meeting. AGERPRES (RO - author: Florentina Peia, editor: Andreea Rotaru; EN - author: Bogdan Gabaroi, editor: Adina Panaitescu) [Read the article in Agerpres]