US Orion Acquires Romanian Tellence, Establishes R&D Center in Bucharest. US-based Orion Innovation has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Romanian software producer Tellence Technologies and will establish a research and development center in Bucharest, the company announced Monday. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]