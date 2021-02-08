PM Citu to pay working visit to Brussels, set to meet presidents of European Council, European Commission

PM Citu to pay working visit to Brussels, set to meet presidents of European Council, European Commission. Prime Minister Florin Citu will pay a working visit to Brussels on Wednesday and Thursday, during which he will have a series of meetings with senior EU officials, including the presidents of the European Council and the European Commission, Charles Michel and Ursula von der Leyen, respectively. According to a press release of the government, the programme also includes meetings with European Parliament President David Sassoli, as well as with European Commission Executive Vice-Presidents Frans Timmermans, Margrethe Vestager and Valdis Dombrovskis. The head of Executive also has scheduled official meetings with the European Commissioner for Transport, Adina Valean, and with NATO Deputy Secretary-General Mircea Geoana. The agenda of the visit also includes meetings with representatives of the political groups in the European Parliament: EPP Group leader Manfred Weber, EPP Secretary-General Antonio Lopez-Isturiz White, RENEW Group leader Dacian Ciolos and S&D Group leader Iratxe García Pérez. AGERPRES (RO - author: Daniel Florea, editor: Claudia Stanescu, EN - author: Cristina Zaharia) [Read the article in Agerpres]