Department for Sustainable Development/Barometer: Only a third of citizens are satisfied with education system



Only a third of citizens say they are satisfied with the quality of the education system as a whole, but the majority (59%) consider that university education in Romania is a quality one, according to an opinion barometer conducted within the project "Sustainable Romania" implemented by the General Secretariat of the Government through the Department for Sustainable Development. The majority of survey participants, over 50%, appreciate that Romania's schools offer equal opportunities to all children, according to a statement from the Department for Sustainable Development. "This perception seems to be contradicted by objective data, especially those related to access to education during the pandemic, in which a significant number of children (one million, according to the competent institutions) did not have online schooling for a certain period of time. In addition, the geographical distribution of school dropout at high school and vocational school level shows significant variations: according to official data from 2018, the lowest rate is in Bucharest -1.7%, and the highest rates are in the Center (3.3%), West (3.2%) and South-East (3%) regions", mentions the quoted source. Also, citizens are satisfied with primary education - 52%, where the dropout rate is among the lowest (1.6% in 2018). At the same time, 50% of them would choose for them or their children to study in European Union countries. Less than half (48%) of the respondents consider that the education system is performing, while 31% are satisfied, mentioning the quoted source, stating that this shows "a critical general assessment, which requires appropriate public policies to compensate for this lack of confidence". Furthermore, 42% of Romanians say that vocational education is of quality, 40% have the same opinion about secondary education, and 38% about high school. Almost a quarter (24%) of respondents say that the education system is in a better situation than five years ago. The data were collected through a public opinion barometer within the project "Sustainable Romania,'' implemented by the General Secretariat of the Government through the Department for Sustainable Development and co-financed from the European Social Fund through the Operational Program Administrative Capacity 2014-2020. AGERPRES (RO - author : Alina Novaceanu, editor: Mihai Simionescu; EN - author: Bogdan Gabaroi, editor: Cristina Zaharia)