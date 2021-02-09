Belgian group WDP develops EUR 10 mln warehouses for FedEx in central RO

Belgian group WDP develops EUR 10 mln warehouses for FedEx in central RO. Belgian logistics space developer WDP is building a 2,200 sqm warehouse for the courier company FedEx in Cluj county, central Romania. "The investment amounts to EUR 10 mln, and FedEx will rent the space for ten years. Delivery should take place in the third quarter of 2021," according to the (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]