RO state company SAPE plans to develop 9.5MW PV park

RO state company SAPE plans to develop 9.5MW PV park. Romanian state-owned holding SAPE, which consolidates the Government's minority stakes in energy companies, plans to take over a 5MW PV park in Prahova county and expand it by another 4.5MW according to sources familiar with the deal quoted by Profit.ro. The owner of the existing 5MW park (...)