Competition body clears sale of 108MW PV park to Hidroelectrica

Competition body clears sale of 108MW PV park to Hidroelectrica. Romania's Competition Council approved the transaction by which state-owned power producer Hidroelectrica will take over the two companies that own and operate the 108MW wind farm Crucea Nord in Dobrogea, Agerpres reported. Developed by the German group Steag and commissioned in 2014, the (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]