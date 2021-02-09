Local medtech startup Recomedica aims to raise EUR 300,000 on SeedBlink

Local medtech startup Recomedica aims to raise EUR 300,000 on SeedBlink. Recomedica, a Romanian startup that offers guiding and online medical assistance, aims to draw EUR 300,000 from local investors through an equity crowdfunding campaign on SeedBlink, Profit.ro reported. The company’s valuation in this offer is EUR 3.5 million. With this new financing round, (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]