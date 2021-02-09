Another death among patients moved out of Matei Bals fire-hit pavilion, death toll hits 16

Another death among patients moved out of Matei Bals fire-hit pavilion, death toll hits 16. Another patient who had been moved from the fire-hit pavilion of the Matei Bals Institute on January 29 has died, bringing the total death toll in the aftermath of the blaze to 16. "The Health Ministry was informed this morning of a death among the patients who were in Pavilion V of the Matei Bals National Institute for Infectious Diseases in Bucharest during the fire that broke out on January 29, 2021," the Ministry announced on Tuesday. The fatality is an 81-year-old man who had been transferred after the fire to Victor Babes Infectious and Tropical Diseases Hospital. He was suffering from a severe form of COVID-19 and had multiple underlying conditions. A post mortem examination will determine the cause of the death in this case.AGERPRES(RO - author: Andreea Rotaru, editor: Florin Marin; EN - author: Simona Iacob; editor: Maria Voican) [Read the article in Agerpres]