Nearly four in ten Romanians do not plan to vaccinate against COVID-19



More than half of Romanians (55.2%) plan to get vaccinated against COVID-19 this year, but a significant share of 39.4% do not intend to do so, and 5.4% have not decided or refused to answer, according to a survey conducted by INSCOP. Romania's Government aims at a 70% vaccination rate (10.4 (...)