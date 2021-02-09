New Retail and Corporate Loans in Lei Reach 14-Year High in 2020

The volume of new leu loans for consumers and companies rose to a 14-year high, RON68.5 billion in 2020. The volume of new loans in lei is double the level of ten years ago and 3.4% higher than in 2019.