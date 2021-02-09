Entrepreneurship organization Endeavor opens branch in Romania

Entrepreneurship organization Endeavor has opened a branch in Romania, having the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) among its founders. The EBRD supported the opening of Endeavor's local branch by extending a EUR 450,000 grant from the Turkey-EBRD Cooperation Fund, which (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]